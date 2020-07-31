MYRTLE BEACH—Huston I. Huffman, 75, passed away July 25.
Born in Cherokee County on Nov. 24, 1944, he was the son of Theodore Huffman and Maggie Wilson Huffman.
Huston was a graduate of Blacksburg High School in 1963, where (his wife just found out) he was chosen the most intellectual, and Wofford College in 1967 with a degree in mathematics.
After graduation, he married beloved wife Rena Huffman, and they shared 53 wonderful and happy years together.
After completing his service in the U.S. Army from 1968-1971 and a tour in Germany, he completed his graduate work at the Institute of Textile Technology in Charlottesville, Virginia, with a master of science in industrial management.
Huston had an extensive career in engineering and management within the textile, paper, and ink manufacturing industries. After years of managing plants, he decided to go into business for himself. He started and as resident successfully operated a general contracting firm.
He and his wife retired to Myrtle Beach in 2006, moving into the Town of Briarcliffe Acres. He loved the neighborhood and donated endless hours to the improvement of the town. He was elected to the neighborhood Homeowners Association Board for three years serving as president for one year, was elected to serve on the Town Council for four years, and then elected mayor for two terms from 2016-2023.
During his tenure as mayor, he spearheaded many projects and assisted the town in weathering many hurricanes. He was known for always being available and more than willing to help his neighbors when needed. With his positive outlook and creative mind, he was able to accomplish much in his lifetime.
Huston had many interests. He obtained his pilot’s license, taught astronomy and enjoyed making wine. He obtained one level below
master in chess competition. He was a member of Mensa, an avid reader, enjoyed traveling with his wife, playing golf and other outings with his retirement friends. He is survived by wife Rena; sister Christine Bridges; brother Calvin Huffman and many loving nephew and nieces. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in his honor can be made to the Children’s Tumor Foundation https://www.ctf.org/ or a charity of your choice.
