OAK ISLAND—Hunter Eugene Blackmon, 79, passed away July 4 at his son’s home on Oak Island, North Carolina.
Born Sept. 14, 1940, he was the son of the late Edgar Blackmon and Nancy Slagle Blackmon Haywood.
He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Judy Altman Blackmon.
Retired Lt. Col. Blackmon served in the U.S. Air Force in the Vietnam War and later retired from the Air National Guard. He also retired from the United States Postal Service.
He was an avid golfer who loved his family and most animals. He lived life to the fullest by loving, laughing and staying on top of current events. He enjoyed watching golf and westerns on television as well as combing through classified ads to compare the prices of classic cars. He loved gathering people around to tell stories of his adventures, and misadventures, growing up in rural Lancaster County.
He is survived by sons Rhett Blackmon and wife Bobbie of Oak Island and Brett Blackmon and wife Penny of Lancaster; daughter Janet Morgan of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren Paige Morgan and husband Ryan of Southport, North Carolina, Hunter Blackmon of Oak Island, Ashlyn Boykin and her husband Brandyn of Great Falls and Aaron Blackmon of Great Falls; brothers-in-law Nick Altman and wife Bobbie of Dallas, North Carolina, and Larry Altman of Lancaster; nieces Amy Altman Kelly and husband Raymond of Lexington, and Ann Altman Tillman and her husband Philip of Lancaster and nephews Stephen Altman and wife Jessica of Granville, Ohio, and Bryan Altman of Dallas, North Carolina.
A graveside service was held Thursday at Zion United Methodist Church in Lancaster, where he was buried beside his wife.
Morgan & Son Funeral Home in Marshville was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.