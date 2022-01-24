Laurin Hugh Smith
Laurin Hugh Smith, 83, husband of Cheryl Padgett Smith of Orangeburg, passed away Jan. 22.
A visitation will be held Jan. 27 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church Centre, 545 Stanley St., Orangeburg. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the visitation. There will be a private burial the following day in Williams.
Hugh was born in Hartsville to the late Laurin McSwain and Bonnie Grant Smith.
He graduated from North Charleston High School and attended the University of South Carolina before graduating from the Baptist College at Charleston, currently Charleston Southern University. He worked in local government in South Carolina for approximately 30 years as either city administrator or city manager for the cities of Hanahan, Hartsville and Orangeburg.
He served 14 years with the Army National Guard and retired from Orangeburg County government. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg.
In addition to his wife, Hugh is survived by his sons, L. Cole Smith and his wife Sherry of Conway and Brian H. Smith and his wife Lisa of Tryon, N.C.; stepdaughter Courtney E. Rouse and her husband David of Greer; sister, Linda Cannon and her husband Tom of Summerville; and four grandchildren, Ethan Smith, Victoria Smith, Lucy Rouse and Claire Rouse. He was predeceased by his sister, Glorian Parker of North Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church Music Memorial Fund, 536 Stanley St., Orangeburg, S.C. 29115 or to the Williams Cemetery Fund, in c/o Mary Couch, P.O. Box 33, Williams, S.C. 29493.
