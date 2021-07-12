Hubert Mishoe Jr.
AYNOR-Funeral services for Hubert Mishoe Jr., 78, will be held July 13 at 3 p.m. in Watsons Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Todd officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Mishoe went to be with his Lord and Savior July 11 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 13, 1942 in Conway, he was a son of the late Hubert Mishoe Sr. and Reba Thompkins Mishoe.
He was also predeceased by his wife, Martha Winburn Mishoe; siblings, Wesley Mishoe, Wallace Mishoe and David Mishoe.
Hubert was an avid outdoorsman who liked to ride around in his Toyota truck and try different restaurants all around the low country.
He and his brother Wallace were co-owners of Lee’s Discount Tires for many years.
Hubert will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all.
Mr. Mishoe is survived by his daughter, Melissa M. Skipper and her husband Jerry of Aynor; three sisters, Bernice Graham, Marilyn Caison (Ronnie) and Velma Richardson (Ted); two grandchildren, Chandler Skipper (Christina), and Dustin Skipper; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
