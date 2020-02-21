MYRTLE BEACH—Howard W. Barnes, 78, died Feb. 6.
He was born Dec. 21, 1941, in Santa Ana, California, the son of the late Vernon Delton Barnes and the late Maude Fare Sroka.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by wife Paulette Barnes and sister Gloria Jean Barnes.
He retired from the U.S. Navy where he served for more than 20 years on a nuclear submarine. He worked for the Conway Police Department, AVX Corporation and several other occupations before retiring.
Left to cherish his memory are daughters Tammie Bayles (Joey) of Verdigris, Oklahoma, and Pamela Huff (John) of Myrtle Beach; son Wesley Barnes of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren Delton Barnes of Myrtle Beach and Samantha Bayles of Verdigris and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at <https://support. woundedwarriorproject.org. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.