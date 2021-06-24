Howard Hailey
LORIS Funeral services for Howard “Fluff” Hailey, 93, will be held June 26 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Alvin Jackson officiating.
Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior.
Mr. Hailey died June 22 after a short illness.
Born Sept. 15, 1927 in Charlotte, N.C., he was a son of James Fletcher Hailey and Viola Partee Hailey.
He attended Charlotte City Schools and graduated from Harry P. Harding High School, and Charlotte College, University of North Carolina.
He worked his way through college sailing in the Seafarer’s International Union.
After college he was appointed by the Captain of his ship to attend the Linthicium Heights, Md., after graduation he was licensed as a Merchant Marine Officer and sailed during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a member of the American Legion, Post Member 5, in Marion.
He came to Conway in 1945 and lived with Robert and Mary Green. He retired after thirty-eight years in the Merchant Marines and married Eleanor Elvis Hailey.
He attended Cane Branch Baptist Church in Loris. Kelly and Eleanor owned and operated Elvis General Repair for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Hailey; siblings, Jack Hailey, Pam Bohrer, Delores Mills and Charlotte Smith; many nieces and nephews, along with other family and friends who will miss him.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
