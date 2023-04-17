Howard Francis Partin
A memorial service for Howard Francis Partin, 79, will be held April 19 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Dr. John Sullivan and the Rev. Gary Reeves officiating.
Mr. Partin passed away April 16 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Dec. 27, 1943 in Eastover, he was a son of the late Howard Coy Partin and Ila B. Myers Partin.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Delores McEleveen.
Howard was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He enjoyed target practice and gardening.
Mr. Partin is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Brenda Wise Partin; sons, Paul Partin (Sherrie), Mark Partin (Gayla), George Mark Carroll (Amber) and Michael Carroll; daughters, Melanie Crawley (Richard) and Kathy Cook (Tom); one sister, Ernestine Killinger; thirteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
