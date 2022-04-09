Howard F. Ashburn Jr.
Funeral services for Howard F. Ashburn Jr., 81, will be held April 13 at 11 a.m. in Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, Md., with burial following at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, Md.
Mr. Ashburn, husband of Arlene A. Ashburn, passed away unexpectedly on April 8.
Born June 10, 1940 in North Linthicum, Md., he was the son of the late Howard Franklin Ashburn Sr. and the late Pearl Naomi Gloe Ashburn. Mr. Ashburn was a boiler operator for Constellation Energy in Baltimore, Md., for 21 years and also served six years in the Army Reserves. He retired as a master barber, an occupation that he thoroughly enjoyed. He was an active member of Tilly Swamp Baptist Church in Conway as well as the NRA.
Mr. Ashburn was a longtime member of Glen Burnie Masonic Lodge 213, Boumi Shriner, York Rite and Scottish Rite Mason and the Boumi Legion of Honor.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ashburn was predeceased by his grandson, Todd Stevens; his brother, Leonard E. Harr; and his sisters, Naomi Podleyon and Charlotte Mims.
Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Arlene A. Ashburn; his son, Howard Ashburn III; his daughter, Robin Holt; his grandchildren, Monica, Brooke, Jessica, Elizabeth and Mary Anne; his sisters, Nettie Glaeser, Beverly Jarrell, Dorothy O’Neil and Patsy Goddard; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
Visitation in Maryland will be April 12 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Singleton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Building Fund, 4619 Highway 90, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway and Singleton Funeral Home, Glen Burnie, Md., are in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.