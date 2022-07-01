Howard Charles Meisner
LORIS-Howard Meisner, 60, passed away June 26 with his loving sister and nephew by his side.
Born Nov. 9, 1961 in Abington, Pa., he was a son of the late Lawrence William Meisner and Eleanor Ann Tustin Meisner.
Howard was predeceased by two brothers, Donald Edward Meisner and Lawrence William Meisner Jr.; and a brother-in-law, William Schaffer Jr.
He was a loving and kindhearted brother, uncle and friend, who was always willing to help others. He enjoyed remodeling and building houses. A jack-of-all-trades, he especially enjoyed working on lawn mowers and fixing things for his neighbors.
Mr. Meisner is survived by his sister, Sally Ann Meisner; sister-in-law, Diane Meisner; two nieces, Sally Ann Meisner (Michael) and Michele Hofer (Eric); nephew, Donald Meisner Jr., along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
No Services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
