Howard Buchanan Smith III
Howard Buchanan Smith III, 74, of Conway, passed away June 7 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Born in Charleston Feb. 8, 1949, he was the son of Catherine and Howard B. Smith Jr. He grew up in Conway and lived there the majority of his adult life.
He graduated from The Citadel in 1971, served in the US Army, and earned his master's degree in accounting from the University of South Carolina. He worked many years as a CPA at Smith Sapp Bookhout Crumpler and Calliham, and was a respected professor at Coastal Carolina University.
He enjoyed the outdoors and traveled extensively. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and observing wildlife and nature. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Conway.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, JoAnn Jones Smith, and his three children, Mary Catherine Hyman (Joe Hunter), Howard Rahtert Smith and Sarah Ann Sowada (Zachary); his grandchildren, Ann Bethea Cecil, David William Cecil IV and Joseph Smith Hyman, who affectionately knew him as "Pop"; his sisters, Kathleen McCracken (Joe Branton) and Libby Saville (Mike), and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was contemplative, mischievous, intelligent and adventurous. He demonstrated firm conviction in his knowledge and beliefs; he didn't suffer fools.
He was faithful to his friends and family until the very end, providing valuable support and counsel to those closest to him.
The family will receive friends at the residence of Mary Catherine Hyman Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1001 5th Ave, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.