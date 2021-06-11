The Rev. Bobby Thomas Branton Sr.
LORIS-Funeral services for the Rev. Bobby Thomas Branton Sr., 83, will be held June 12 at 3:30 p.m. in Dogwood Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating. Burial will be held at Cane Branch Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.
Rev. Branton passed away June 9 in McLeod Health Loris.
Born on Oct. 27, 1937, he was a son of the late Elijah Thomas Branton and the late Lula Mae Carter Branton. Prior to retirement, Rev. Branton was employed by Ford's Fuel. He was a member of Dogwood Hill Baptist Church. He was an evangelist and had a radio program called The Hour of Prayer on WLSC Radio.
Rev. Branton is survived by his wife, Ruth Strickland Branton; a son, Bobby Thomas Branton Jr. (Tara) of Loris; two daughters, Norma Jean Branton of Loris and Lou Ann Williams of Conway; five grandchildren, Joshua Scott Williams, Kayla Nicole Maloni (R.J.), Hannah Elizabeth Williams, Matthew Thomas Branton and Jordan Maddox Williams; two stepsons, David Carroll of Myrtle Beach and Bobby Carroll (Crystal) of Conway; five stepgrandchildren, James Carroll, Nicolette Carroll, Natalie Carroll, Amber Smith (Scott) and Michael Carroll; three sisters, Anna Lee Tisdale and Diane B. Altman of Conway, and Mary Adams (J.T.) of Conway.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden St., Charleston, SC 29401 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
