John Robert Poston
Funeral services for John Robert Poston, 52, will be held Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. in First Baptist Church Conway officiated by the Rev. Rocky Taylor and the Rev. Paul Langston. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Feb. 2 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel.
Mr. Poston passed away Jan. 30 in McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence following an extended illness.
Born Nov. 13, 1968, in Lake City, he was the son of Shirley Calcutt Poston and the late Robert Ellis “Pete” Poston. John was a civil engineer and received his bachelor’s degree in math from Francis Marion College anda second bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Clemson University. He has served on the Horry County School Board since 2008 and was currently the vice chair.
Survivors include his wife, Robin H. Poston of Conway; his children, John Henry Poston, Mary Elizabeth Poston and Abby Ruth Poston; his mother, Shirley C. Poston of the Hannah community; and his sisters, Susan Poston Allen of Piedmont and Pamela Poston Langston of Clayton, N.C.
In accordance with current CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral service.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
