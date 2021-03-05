Hal Lamar Causey Sr.
Hal Lamar Causey Sr., 81, of Cottageville, passed away March 2 with his family by his side.
He was married to the late Patricia Causey.
Born Aug. 7, 1939, in Horry County, he was a son of the late Andrew Blois Causey and the late Ruby Stalvey Beverly Causey. Mr. Causey was known to be one of the last remaining members of the “Martin Hill Gang”; a group of kids that grew up in the Martin Hill community.
He had the “gift of gab”; telling all sorts of stories about the many changes he lived through and moments he witnessed during his life. Hal served his country faithfully as a member of the U.S. Air Force; enlisting back in 1958.
He was a “Roadrunner” who loved to travel. Car rides were some of Mr. Causey’s most pleasurable moments, from trips into town or miles away, till his last adventure traveling the Blue Ridge Parkway. He always wanted to know what was going on around him.
To his family he was a faithful father, husband and grandfather; always making time for others so that he knew they were taken care of.
He is survived by his children, Hal Causey Jr. (Matrell) of Cottageville, Timothy Causey of Ladson, Beverly Unck (Jason) of Utah, Richard Causey (Barbara) of Moncks Corner and Bryan Henderson (Nicole) of Cottageville; a brother, Eugene Causey (Nelle) of Florida; sisters, Lois Ann Harrelson (Bobby) of Conway, Jeanne Edwards (Lewis) of Conway and Bonise Rish (Ronnie) of Arkansas; fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Danny Causey and Andy Causey.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Agape Care Hospice, 1817 Boundary Street, Beaufort SC 29902.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on March 7 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, (843) 538-5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.
