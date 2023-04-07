Hilda S. Anderson
Funeral services for Hilda Skipper Anderson, 90, will be held April 10 at 3 p.m. in Cedar Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Brandon Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Andeson passed away April 6 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Born May 13, 1932 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Theodore Roosevelt and Nellie Jordan Skipper.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Edward Earl Anderson Sr.; daughter, Dian Floyd; and sister, Opal Dawkins.
Hilda was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking and spending time with them. A member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, she played the piano for more than sixty years.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by her children, Eddie Anderson Jr. (Janice) and Doris Capps (Buddy); grandchildren, Jodi Floyd, Trip Anderson (Jenny), Corey Anderson (Michelle) and Rhett Floyd (Sandy); great-grandchildren, T.J. Anderson, Emma Anderson, Lia Anderson, Hannah Floyd and Katie Floyd, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
