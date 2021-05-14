Hilary Ann Richards
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Hilary Ann Richards, 61, will be held May 16 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel with the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Ms. Richards passed away May 13 at her residence.
Born Oct. 11, 1959, in Boston, Mass., she was active in the Special Olympics, where she won many medals and ribbons. Hilary loved arts and crafts and enjoyed swimming, bowling, dancing and preparing Italian meals with her family.
She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and Patrick Swayze and was the type of person who never met a stranger. Hilary loved and adored her family unconditionally.
Hilary was predeceased by her father, Larry J. Richards; her stepfather, Donald Yohe; and her brother-in-law, Tony Mascho.
Surviving are her mother, Lina Yohe of Myrtle Beach; three sisters, Anita Carter (Billy) of Smithfield, N.C., Sandy Mascho of Myrtle Beach, and Chrissy Brown (Dennis) of Swansboro, N.C.; one brother, Larry Richards Jr. of Myrtle Beach; her uncle, Ugo Mariano Melandri (Franca) of Sasso Marconi, Italy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
To honor Hilary, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is serving the family.
