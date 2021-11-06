Herman W Owens

LORIS-Herman W. Owens, 72, passed away Nov. 3 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Born May 6, 1949 in Florence, he was a son of the late Willard Owens and Alice Johnson Owens.

He was predeceased by his wife, Uldeen Marcum Owens.

Mr. Owens enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family and friends, especially his nephew Rex Jordan.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Owens; two grandchildren, Shawn Michael Owens and Cody Lobrillo; three great-grandchildren, Karina, Darwin and Ace, along with many other friends and family who will miss him.

No services are planned at this time.

