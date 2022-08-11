Herman Devon Spivey Sr.
LORIS-Funeral services, with military honors, for Herman Devon Spivey Sr., 91, will be held Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Earl J. Spivey Jr. and the Rev. Mike Belue officiating. Committal services will be private.
Mr. Spivey passed away Aug. 10 in McLeod Hospice House in Florence.
Born Jan. 28, 1931 in Loris, he was the son of the late Victor Grantham Spivey and the late Retha Mary Prince Spivey.
Mr. Spivey served our country with courage, honor and distinction in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army. He left school after the 11th grade to serve in the Air Force for two years.
He returned after those two years to finish his 12th grade year. Mr. Spivey then went to Chicago to attend electronics school. Afterward, he joined the Army for a five-year term. He was first among the Army’s marksmen. He served at Fort Gordon as instructor for the communication specialists headed for Vietnam.
After his military service he worked for the Department of Defense under the Department of Transportation for thirty-one years. He served alongside the military throughout Europe, in Vietnam and on various airports in the U S. Mr. Spivey retired from the FAA as an electronics technician.
In his later years he invested himself in his love of golf by managing and working Carolina’s Country Club of which he became the majority owner. Mr. Spivey was also a dedicated scout leader and proud member of the V.F.W. in Little River and the American Legion. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Loris First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his three sons, Herman Devon Spivey Jr. of Miami, Fla., Scott Spivey and his wife Donna of Loris and Jerry Devon Medlock of Little River; four grandchildren, Caroline Medlock, Ashley Spivey Pfeiffer, Whittney Spivey and Christa Maxwell and her husband Josh; one great-grandchild, Clover V. Ruth; brother, Donald Spivey and his wife Gail; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Spivey was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Redrick Spivey; and five brothers, Edward Spivey, Wendell Spivey, Earl J. Spivey Sr., Robert Spivey and Richard Spivey.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Hardwick Funeral Home.
Those who wish may make memorials to the Bethesda Home for Single Mothers, P.O. Box 188, Loris, SC 29569 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 5335 N Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach.
Please sign Mr. Spivey’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
