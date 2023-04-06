Herman Arnold Gerald
LITTLE RIVER-A graveside memorial service, with military honors, for Herman “Arnold” Gerald, 76, will be held April 15 at 11 a.m. in Buck Creek Cemetery.
Mr. Gerald passed away March 30 at his home in Little River, following an illness.
Born Nov. 6, 1946 in Longs, he was the son of the late Herman Gerald and the late Ruth Cox Gerald. Mr. Gerald served his country with courage and honor in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his loving daughter, Emily Nichole Gerald of Little River; sister, Rebecca Gerald Sarvis of North Charleston; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gerald was predeceased by his daughter Emily’s mother, Karen Gerald.
The family will receive friends at Buck Creek Cemetery immediately following the service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the local VFW.
Please sign Mr. Gerald’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
