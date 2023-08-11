Herbert W. Windsor Jr.
There will be a celebration of life for Herbert Woodrow “Herb” Windsor Jr., 81, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. in Buck Creek Baptist Church in Longs with Pastor Larry Allen officiating.
Mr. Windsor went home suddenly and peacefully to be with the Lord Aug. 3 at MUSC in Charleston.
Herbert was born Aug. 5, 1941, in Kensington, Md. He was the beloved son of the late Myrtie B. Windsor-Cleveland and John R. Cleveland. Herb graduated from Gaithersburg High School, Gaithersburg, Md. He had his own financial and insurance business for many years in Frederick, Md., and Gaithersburg, Md.
Herb is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Bonnie, of Longs; one son, Mark D. Windsor (Dina) of New Market, Md.; one daughter, Lisa M. Mosby (Jeff) of Myrtle Beach; five grandchildren, Stephanie Windsor (Dave Nelson) of Frederick, Md., Tiffany Gdowski (Craig) of Brunswick, Md., Evan Windsor (Nicole) of Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., Bradley Windsor of Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., and Christian Starr (Casey) of Charleston.
He is survived by three siblings, a loving sister Judy Buck and husband Brian of Bartlett, Ill., a brother John W. Cleveland and wife Sandy of Frederick, Md., and a brother Robert L. Cleveland of Frederick, Md.; four great-grandsons, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Herb was predeceased by a grandson, Brandon Starr; and a great-granddaughter, Chloe Gdowski.
Herb had a love for gardening, cooking, traveling, watching his shows and playing Yahtzee and board games, and he had a huge passion for sailboats and ships. He loved his family, and they were his everything, He loved spending time with his wife Bonnie, dog Rocky, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all the family and friends. He was a longtime member of Buck Creek Baptist Church in Longs.
He loved going to church services and reading and reciting scriptures from the Bible. He adored the beach and the beautiful sunsets out on the front porch of his home. Everywhere he went his smile and wonderful personality lit up a room. He will be remembered by so many wonderful people whose lives he touched with his heartwarming personality.
He will be fondly missed by the Connor and Howes families.
Family will receive friends after the service to come join this day in remembrance and celebrate the wonderful life of Herbert W. Windsor Jr. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials, in Mr. Windsor’s memory, be made to Buck Creek Baptist Church, 11483 SC-905 North, Longs, SC 29568.
Please sign Mr. Windsor’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
