Herbert M. Staton

Former North Carolina resident, Herbert M. Staton, 66, received his wings after passing away on Oct. 15 at his home in Britton’s Neck with his wife by his side.

Born Feb. 28, 1955 in Edgecombe Country, N.C., he was the son of Wilbur Carlton and Alice (Brown) Staton.

He is survived by his wife, Deana Boatwright Staton; his daughter, Krystal Daughtry Jensen (Brian); and his four stepdaughters, Donna Foote Roach, Brenda Foote Ward (Larry), Robin Foote Leneave (Bobby), Margaret Foote Smith (Greg); brother, Carlton

Ray Staton (Delois); sister, Alyce Staton Capasso (Ralph); brother, Michael Lynn Staton; and 13 grandchildren.

Herb was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Carlton, and mother, Alice Staton; his first wife, Donna Louise Winfree Staton; and a sister, Jeanie Brown Staton.

Herb had a passion for cars and worked as an auto mechanic until his retirement.

Herb touched the hearts of everyone who knew him. He never met a stranger. He had the sweetest smile and his laughter will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held in Hollywood Presbyterian Church on Hwy 43 in Greenville, N.C., officiated by Pastor Keith Cobb, who knew Herb’s kindness and love of God.

Service date has not been set and will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church,

Hollywood Presbyterian Church, 5103 NC-43, Greenville, N.C. 27858

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.