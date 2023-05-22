Henry “Shorty” Roberts
Henry “Shorty” Roberts, 76, husband of the late Patricia Roberts, passed away May 21 at his residence.
Shorty was born Dec. 3, 1946, a son of the late James Hoyt and Reba Gertrude Hardwick Roberts. He was also predeceased by two brothers, James Elton Roberts and Virgil Roberts Sr.; and two sisters, Jeanwood Roberts Sarvis and Sylvia Louise Roberts.
Shorty served in the US Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved spending time with his family and he was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. Shorty is survived by one sister, Cynthia Gail Richardson, and many nieces, nephews and extended family that will miss him dearly.
Shorty’s family will receive friends May 25 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor, Call (843) 358-5800. Sign an online guest book at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.