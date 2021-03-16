Henry Terry Epperson
Henry Terry Epperson, 61, of North Myrtle Beach, formerly of Salisbury, passed away March 11 at his home.
Terry was born Jan. 3,1960, in Rowan County, N.C., to Henry Porter Epperson and Geneva Allison Epperson. He was a graduate of West Rowan High School where he was a member of the track team.
Terry loved the Dallas Cowboys and the beach. He and Marie loved walking on the beach looking for sharks teeth. He also loved playing with his grandchildren and was excited about having another one on the way.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Geneva.
Left to cherish his memory is his fiance, Marie Walker Parker; his daughter, Lesa Epperson Ryals (JT); his grandchildren, Addyson and Witten Ryals with another one on the way; his brother, Porter Epperson (Carol); his sisters, SeLana Scism (Darryel), and Elaine Coulter (Dick).
He also leaves behind his fur baby, Otis; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.