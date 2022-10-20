Henry B. Richardson Jr.
Funeral services for Henry B. Richardson Jr., 83, will be held Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. in Langston Baptist Church with Pastor Brandon Blair and Dr. Randall Jones officiating. Committal services, with full military honors, will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Richardson passed away Oct. 19 at his home.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Henry Boyd Richardson Sr. and the late Eula Mae Richardson. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps where he proudly served his country for twenty-two years. Mr. Richardson served three of those years in Vietnam.
He was a member of the American Legion and Langston Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Richardson was predeceased by one son, Anthony Craig Richardson; three brothers, Bill Richardson, McRoy Richardson and Harry Richardson; and one sister, Betty Jordan.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-nine years, Mary L. Richardson of Conway; one son, Steven B. Richardson of Conway; one daughter, Tamara M. Richardson of Charleston; one grandson, Nash Boyd Richardson of Conway; two brothers, Jerry Richardson (Jane) and Andy Richardson (Jan) of Conway; two sisters, Jean Heareaux (Ron) and Elaine Richardson of Conway.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
