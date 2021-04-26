Helen Rakita Zawila
Helen Suzi Rakita Zawila, 94, passed away April 24 in Conway Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 12, 1927, in Hillside, N.J., a daughter of the late John and Suzi Sadlon Rakita.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Ludwig “Lou” Zawila; and a brother, Milton Rakita.
Helen enjoyed attending church and the Senior Center.
Mrs. Zawila is survived by her children, Janice A. Cordi (George) and Diane Zawila; grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Services will be held at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
