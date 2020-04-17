MURRELLS INLET—Helen Perkins, 99, passed away April 11 at NHC Healthcare in Garden City.
Born in Syracuse, New York, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Bertha Grace.
Helen retired from Smith Corona in Groton, New York, after 35 years. She enjoyed gardening, animals and making jewelry.
She had a good sense of humor and will be missed by all.
Helen was preceded in death by husband George Perkins and three sisters.
Survivors include son David Perkins (Ruth) of Murrells Inlet; grandchildren Christy Marie Ridgely of Florida and David Scott Perkins of Maryland; great-grandchildren Gage Perkins of Maryland, Christian Perkins of Maryland and Courtney Ridgely of Iowa and dear friend Cheryl Montagnia of Murrells Inlet.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Frances Animal Center, 125 Ridge St., Georgetown, SC 29440.
Funeral services will be private.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
