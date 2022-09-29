Helen Owens Roberts
Graveside services for Helen Owens Roberts, 85, will be held Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating.
Mrs. Roberts, widow of J.C. Roberts, passed away Sept. 28 in Carolina Gardens of Conway.
Born Sept. 10, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Rob and Prudence Harrelson. She was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church where she loved going to church. Mrs. Roberts supported the Child Evangelism Fellowship Program where she taught about the Lord after school at Aynor Elementary for many years, and she loved working in her yard. She was also preceded in death by her son, Joseph Russ Roberts; three brothers, Francis Owens, Fulton Owens and Vernie Lee Owens; and three sisters, Dorothy Thompson, Josephine Skipper and Winnie Hunt. Mrs. Roberts is survived by one brother, Billy Owens and his wife Rosalia; one sister, Fanny Smith; and many special nephews, nieces, extended family members and several very special friends.
The family will visit with friends following the service in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Roberts and her family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
