MYRTLE BEACH—Helen McGurl Gesiotto passed away peacefully on Jan.10 at Grand Strand Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Blakeley, Pennsylvania, to Pauline and Bernard McGurl on Aug. 4, 1941.
Her husband Quinto Gesiotto passed away in 2000. She was also preceded in death by brother John, and sister Mary.
She is survived by children Michael Gesiotto and wife Laura of Bealeton, Virginia, and daughter Carol Buckanavage and husband Rob, of Mint Hill, North Carolina. Her four grandchildren, Quinn, Sydney, Brendon, and Meredith, were the apples of her eye.
Prior to moving to Myrtle Beach, Helen was a resident of Springfield, Virginia, where she resided for more than 50 years.
She resided in the Cresswind of Myrtle Beach for the past five years.
She was very active in her community and made many friends, especially the crew on Birchwood Circle. She was an avid Washington Redskin fan and never missed a Yankee baseball game.
Helen loved to travel and enjoyed many trips with family and friends.
She especially liked cruising.
In her free time, she enjoyed thrift store shopping and was especially good at finding the “diamond in the rough.”
She enjoyed coloring and never said no to a good game of Rumikub.
A memorial service in Springfield, Virginia, will be held at a future date.
Helen was passionate about helping others and would appreciate any donations made in her memory to Family Justice Center of Georgetown, PO Box 366, Georgetown, SC 29442
Helen lived her life filled with adventure and a zest for living and we will miss her every day. Our hearts are broken, but our memories of her will forever keep her close to us.
