Helen Marie Wooten
Helen Marie Wooten, 83, passed away June 2 surrounded by her family at her residence after an illness.
Born in Springdale, Ark., she was a daughter of the late Raymond Brooks and Marjorie Maxine
Griggs Fields.
She graduated from Nursing School with an associate degree in nursing. She served as the DAV commander for 10 years, cared for many disabled Veterans in many nursing homes and worked many years with a shelter home for battered and abused children. She always thought to take goodies or have pizza parties for the Police Department, Firehouse, Adult Daycare and many others.
Surviving are her loving husband of 61 years, Jasper A. Wooten, whom she married on July 23, 1961; six children, Diana Lynn Wooten McAfee (husband, Matthew McAfee), Lawrence Martin Wooten (wife, Arzu Karaferya Wooten), Debra Ann Wooten, Don Franklin Wooten, Michael Lee Wooten and Doug Todd (wife, Teri Todd); 12 grandchildren, Adam McAfee, Bryan McAfee, Charles McAfee, Ipek Wooten Dols, Bradley Richardson, James Permenter, Cayce Stotler, Cameron Wooten, Daven Wooten, Dana Wooten, Kaylee Wooten and Whisper Todd; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Sabastion, Evelyn, Chloe, Ethan, Maddie, Raya, Aiden, Teague, Clark, Keilei, Kate, Kaylee and Cameron.
She was the rock of her family with a heart that listened when its members were distressed, and the most wonderful person to have walked this earth. She will be greatly missed.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is assisting the family.
