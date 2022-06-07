Helen Wooten

Helen Wooten

 Helen Marie Wooten

Helen Marie Wooten, 83, passed away June 2 surrounded by her family at her residence after an illness. 

Born in Springdale, Ark., she was a daughter of the late Raymond Brooks and Marjorie Maxine

Griggs Fields.  

She graduated from Nursing School with an associate degree in nursing. She served as the DAV commander for 10 years, cared for many disabled Veterans in many nursing homes and worked many years with a shelter home for battered and abused children. She always thought to take goodies or have pizza parties for the Police Department, Firehouse, Adult Daycare and many others. 

Surviving are her loving husband of 61 years, Jasper A. Wooten, whom she married on July 23, 1961; six children, Diana Lynn Wooten McAfee (husband, Matthew McAfee), Lawrence Martin Wooten (wife, Arzu Karaferya Wooten), Debra Ann Wooten, Don Franklin Wooten, Michael Lee Wooten and Doug Todd (wife, Teri Todd); 12 grandchildren, Adam McAfee, Bryan McAfee, Charles McAfee, Ipek Wooten Dols, Bradley Richardson, James Permenter, Cayce Stotler, Cameron Wooten, Daven Wooten, Dana Wooten, Kaylee Wooten and Whisper Todd; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Sabastion, Evelyn, Chloe, Ethan, Maddie, Raya, Aiden, Teague, Clark, Keilei, Kate, Kaylee and Cameron. 

She was the rock of her family with a heart that listened when its members were distressed, and the most wonderful person to have walked this earth. She will be greatly missed. 

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is assisting the family. 

Tags

I'm the editor of the Horry Independent, a weekly newspaper in Conway, South Carolina. I cover city hall and courts, among many other subjects. Know of a good story? Call me at 843-488-7241.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.