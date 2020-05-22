MYRTLE BEACH—Helen M. Hoxie was born in 1928 in Abington, Pennsylvania. She married Earle Hoxie in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, in 1950. They were married 68 years and had four children.
During their long marriage, they lived in the states of Pennsylvania, Indiana, South Carolina and New York.
With Earle’s job with Aramco in Saudi Arabia, Helen and he were able to travel the world visiting countries such as Greece, Turkey, Holland, Thailand, Japan, Oman, Italy, the Bahamas, Austria and many other countries. It had been Helen’s dream to visit England to see where her ancestors had been, and she was able to do that and so much more.
Helen lived her life philosophy—to be happy no matter where one is and no matter what the circumstances.
This included when she would stretch the food budget where one can of tuna fish fed a family of six, to when she was traveling the world and tasting different cuisines, to being in a nursing facility. She chose to be happy.
The employment record for Helen includes working as a soda jerk in a local ice cream and newspaper store as a teen, saleswoman at a dress department, secretary for a metallurgical department at Lehigh University, a tutor for a learning disability program, a secretary for Aramco (first in the aviation department and then in a special program for young college-educated Saudis), volunteer worker for a prescription program for uninsured people in her county and her best job, being mother to four children and grandmother to many more and great-grandmother.
Helen joined the P.E.O. International on Feb. 9, 1956, with her initiation into Chapter B in Aiden. She was a member in good standing of Chapter K in Yorktown Heights, New York. With being a sister member of this philanthropic educational organization, Helen was able to connect to other sisters all over the world.
Becoming a Master Gardener, by Title of South Carolina, Helen was awarded the title after her successful completion of the prescribed Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service course which also recognized her for her volunteer service to the University.
Gardening was one of her great joys.
With Helen’s passing, she is no longer in pain and with her husband Earle. Her children David, Jennifer, Thomas and Alice will miss her. She will also be missed and remembered by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
