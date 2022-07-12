Helen Lorraine Beall
Helen Lorraine Beall, 86, was called by the Lord on July 10 from her residence in Conway, following a prolonged period of declining health.
Born Feb. 16, 1936 in Washington County, Pa., she was a daughter of John Durila and Rebecca Mae Dinch.
She graduated from Washington High School on June 7, 1954.
Married to the late Eugene E Voyles 1954 to 1962 (divorce), she was remarried to the late Byron Lloyd Beall 1966 to 2007 (widowed).
Helen lived most of her life in Beaufort where she worked for Beaufort County Schools as a bus driver and teachers assistant.
Helen loved gardening, cross-stitching, knitting and crocheting. She was an expert crafter of many fine creations. Her friends, neighbors and family were always welcome to join her for some sweet tea or coffee.
Surviving are her two sons, John (Beth) Voyles of Washington, Pa., and Byron (Shonda) Beall of Claxton, Ga., as well as two daughters, Suzanna (Tom) Bennett of Amity, Pa., and Mary (Daniel) Watson of Conway; four brothers, James Durila of Marianna, Pa., Michael (Debbie) Durila, Kenneth (Kathy) Durila and Jeffery Durila of Claysville Pa.; four sisters, Nancy Mullins of Canonsburg, Pa., Mary Wilholt of Washington, Pa., Rebecca (Don) Posgate of Washington, Pa., and Lorna (Harold) Orum of Taylorstown, Pa.; grandchildren, Ruth Scott, Christy Hart, Susanna Bennett, Tomas Bennett, Charles T. Prigg Jr., John (Valerie) Voyles, Nathaniel Bennett, Ashley Voyles, Ashley (Tanner) Jordan, Byron (Courtney) Beall, Ariel Watson, Demi Hall, John (Erica) Hall, Logan (Stevanie) Brewster, Michael (Jillian) Hall, Jordan Alexander Hollerman, Morgan Beall and Isaiah Beall; great-grandchildren, Charlie Prigg, Essence Conklin, Colton Voyles, Oliver Beall, Caleb Wilson, Abigail Voyles, Ava Michelle Hall, Megan Richardson, Corey Brewster, Braxton Hall, Hauston Hall; great-great-granddaughter, Elenor Jean Ray.
Helen was predeceased by a daughter, Laura (Tim) Prigg; four brothers, John, Robert, Paul and Dave Durila; and a granddaughter, Cheryl Prigg.
Helen specifically requested no mourning service and no graveside service. She asks only that her family remember that she cared about them all and they were always on her mind.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be planned for a later date to be announced.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
