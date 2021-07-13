Helen Marie Courtright
Helen Marie Courtright, 99, of Myrtle Beach, formerly of Calabash, N.C., and Binghamton, N.Y., passed away at her home July 2. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
She was born in Binghamton March 8, 1922, and grew up in Little Meadows, Pa. She graduated from Rome Area High School in Rome, Pa.
On June 20, 1943, she married Robert Courtright. Helen and Bob were instrumental in establishing the Triple Cities CEF (Child Evangelism Fellowship). Helen spent many years as a cafeteria worker in the Susquehanna Valley School District at Park Terrace Elementary School and as a cafeteria manager at Brookside Elementary.
In 1990, Helen and Bob moved to Calabash, N.C., where they were active members at Ocean View Baptist Church in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
After Bob's passing in 2004, Helen moved to Myrtle Beach where she shared a home with her granddaughter Debbie Stackhouse and her family. Special thanks go to Debbie, Kolyn and Nik for their care and companionship for Grandma, especially in the last few years. Helen was currently a member of Grand Strand Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, Robert Courtright; daughter, Marsha Fuller; grandson, Matthew Fuller; and son-in-law, John Stackhouse.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Erma Stackhouse; her family, Patrick and Jennifer Stackhouse, Evan, Daniel and Timothy Stackhouse, Debbie Stackhouse, Pvt. Kolyn Stackhouse and Nikolas Stackhouse, Kim Wilson, Emma Wilson and Jocelyn Wilson.
Helen is also survived by CPT (ret) Merwin and Kristin Fuller, David and Shonda Fuller; Stone (Troupe), Shon (Larsen), Dante, Brady, Jasmine, Brenden (Larsen); Jessamyn Fuller, Niko, Hayden, Marshall, Madison (Drake), Livinia (Drake); CH (MAJ) Timothy and MSgt Jami Miller, Esther, Savannah; Linnea (nee Miller) and CH (LT) Jonathan Ransom, Emma, Jonathan, Owen; CPT Andrew and Kristen Miller, Grace, Faith, Zachary and great-great-grandchildren; Cassidy Marie Lynott and Remington Cole Fuller.
Helen is also survived by her honorary daughter, Linda (Doug) Thorne, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Helen's name to either The Gideon's International, P.O. Box 1091, Binghamton, N.Y. 13902-1091 or to CEF of the Grand Strand, P.O. Box 2973, Conway 29528.
Special thanks to Helen's caregivers: Cheryl, Emily, Amy and Kat. You were a tremendous help to our family.
