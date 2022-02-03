Hazel Rabon
Funeral services for Hazel Rabon, 91, will be held Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Pastor Buddy Seay and the Rev. David Stevens officiating. Committal services will be held in Bayboro Cemetery.
Mrs. Rabon went home to be with the Lord Jan. 30 with her
family by her side after a brief illness.
Born Sept. 3, 1930 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Robert “Bob” and Viola Mishoe.
Mrs. Rabon was born during the Great Depression. Throughout her life she suffered great loss, but continued to have perseverance that was admirable. She had a great passion for growing fresh vegetables and using them to cook southern dishes. Mrs. Rabon loved her family and those around her endlessly. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was also a member of White Savannah Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rabon was predeceased by her first husband, Henry Strickland, and second husband, Geroy Rabon; daughter, Joan Marie “Joanie” Strickland; son, Larry D. Rabon; brothers, Thornie B. Cartrette, Arthur H. “Frog”Cartrette, Bert
Menton Cartrette, Sherwood Mishoe; and sisters, Brettee May Cartrette and Agnes C. Tyler.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia L. Prince (Danny); daughter-in-law, Debbie Rabon; five grandchildren, Lorie Alford, Lana Ke (Danny), Jason Holden, Taylor Rabon
and Brooke Rabon; eight great-grandchildren, Venessa Todd (Travis), Sophia Ke, Levi Ke, Ashton Holden, Kameron Rabon, Rhett Jordan, Cole Jordan, Jaxson Rabon; and three great-great-grandchildren, Emma Cross, Judson Todd and Ellis Todd.
Visitation will be held Feb. 6 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel.
Please sign Mrs. Rabon’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.