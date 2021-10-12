Hazel Myers Watson

FLORENCE-Hazel Myers Watson, 95, passed away Oct. 9 at Presbyterian Home of Florence.

Born July 3, 1926 in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Boyce and Lalla Lee Myers.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Marion Herman Watson Sr.; daughter, Patricia Grace Herring; grandson, Matthew Marion Watson; siblings, Boyce Myers, Henry Myers, Ralph Myers, Maxwell Myers, Herbert Myers and Grace Barrett.

Hazel was a member of Marion Baptist Church, where she enjoyed serving her Lord and Savior. For many years, she was involved with Meals on Wheels, delivering food to the elderly.

Hazel enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends. Sharing her cakes and cookies gave her great pleasure. She was loved by everyone at the Presbyterian Home of Florence. Hazel will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all.

Mrs. Watson is survived by her children, Marion H. Watson Jr. (June) of Summerville and Rebecca W. Smiley (Randy) of Florence; grandchildren, Laura Favazza (Chris), Joseph K. Herring Jr. (Jennifer), Mark L. Watson (Emily) and Rachel E. Smiley; great-grandchildren, Jenna Favazza, Ann Myers Watson, Ella Claire Watson, Cameron Grace Herring and Kennedy Marion Herring, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.

Services will be held at a later date at Rosehill Cemetery in Marion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Matthew Watson Endowment c/o of Coastal Community Foundation, 1691 Turnbull Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405 (843-723-3635), to help support homeless veterans.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.