Hazel Dove
GALIVANTS FERRY-Funeral services for Hazel Dove, widow of Joseph Scott Dove, will be held Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. in Homewood Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Cashion officiating. Burial will follow in Berea Baptist Church Cemetery in Galivants Ferry.
Mrs. Dove passed away Feb. 1 surrounded by her family.
Born July 4 in Galivants Ferry, she was a daughter of the late Wallie and Australia Crawford Tyler. Mrs. Dove was a member of Homewood Baptist Church. She enjoyed working at the voting polls during election time.
She loved Gospel music and enjoyed delivering baked goods to her church friends who were homebound. She volunteered to take the elderly to doctors’ appointments and showed compassion to all of those she met.
Mrs. Dove was also a member of Horry Electric Wire. She loved sports, especially enjoyed watching her great-granddaughters play tennis and was an avid Duke basketball fan. She loved baking and cooking for her family and enjoyed outings to Big D’s BBQ and Zaxby’s.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Dove was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Joseph Scott Dove; a daughter, Kimberly Elliott; and three brothers, Donald Tyler, Ralph Tyler and Joseph Tyler (Margie).
Surviving are her daughter, Sue Dove Hilbourn; two grandchildren, Tiffany Hilbourn Combs (Matt) and Scott Hilbourn (Carol); two great-grandchildren, Avery Sutton Combs and Emery Caroline Combs; two siblings, Hilda Jane Tyler and Ronald F. Tyler (Betty); two sisters-in-law, Linda Tyler and Nancy Tyler; a special niece, Becky Tyler Fowler; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mrs. Dove’s caregivers, Vivis Goude and Marie Martin, as well as the nurses from McLeod Hospice, Wendy, Erin, Ashley and Natalie for their love and care during this time.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Homewood Baptist Church, 3296 Highway 319, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
