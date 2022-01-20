Hayward Allen “Scott” Matson Sr.
Hayward Allen “Scott” Matson Sr., 76 of Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully in his home in the early hours of Jan. 15 with loving family by his bedside.
Born in Clarksburg, W.Va., on March 25, 1945, Hayward was the son of the late Cleo and Lucille Carson Matson.
He was also preceded in death by his birth mother, Francis Carson Cameron; a sister, Jeanette Carson Lacy; first wife, Norma Rollins Matson; and his great-granddaughter, McKenzie Jane Martin.
Mr. Matson is survived by his wife, Donna McNemar Matson of Surfside Beach; one son, Hayward A. Matson Jr. of Hutchinson, W.Va.; one daughter, Melissa Kerby and her husband James of Clarksburg, W.Va.; one sister, Dorothy Cameron of Iola, Wisc.; one stepdaughter, Casey Morton of Clarksburg, W.Va.; and Megan Morton and her fiancé Health Culbreth of Murrells Inlet.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Scott was a graduate of Victory High School and was a U.S. veteran, who proudly served many years in the Army. He was a well-known mechanic in the Clarksburg area and part owner of Clarksburg Classic Car Care Center where they specialized in classic restorations.
Scott was an auto mechanic instructor at United Technical Center for many years and eventually retired as a diagnostic technician at Plaza Service Center.
He was the kindest most gentle loving husband, father and papaw. Scott loved his family and cars, from NASCAR to street rods to classics, and he was very active in the Daytona raceway where he participated in many mechanical aspects during numerous events. During his life, he was regarded as one of the best teachers and mechanics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.