Joseph Alexander Hawrysch
LORIS-Joseph Alexander Hawrysch, 57, passed away April 25 at his home in Loris.
Mr. Hawrysch was born Jan. 2, 1964, in Alton, Ill., to Pepa Martin Hawrysch of Loris and the late Stephan Hawrysch.
Joseph worked as a paramedic for many years and recently as a managing supervisor in hotel maintenance. He loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with his wife and sons.
Survivors, including his mother, are his beloved wife, Ana Calvo Hawrysch of Loris; two sons, Joseph Hawrysch and Stephan Hawrysch of Loris; and many loving brothers, sisters and extended family in Spain.
No services are planned.
Please sign Mr. Hawrysch’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.