Claude Truman Hawkins
A graveside service for Claude Truman Hawkins, 88, will be held Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Cashion officiating.
Mr. Hawkins passed away Feb. 22.
Born in Travelers Rest, he was a son of the late Claude David Hawkins and Margaret Phillips Hawkins. Prior to retirement, Mr. Hawkins was employed with Georgetown County Schools. He was a member of Homewood Baptist Church and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Mr. Hawkins was predeceased by two sisters, Lois Deanovich and Doris Coffin; and one stepson, Frankie Chapman.
Surviving are his wife, Sible Wylene Hawkins of Conway; one son, C.T. Wolf of North Myrtle Beach; one daughter, Marie Milam (Hal) of Laurens; one stepson, Nelson Chapman of Conway; two stepdaughters, Crystal Barfield (Ray) of Conway and Leah Chapman of Conway; nine grandchildren, Christina Wachna, Callie Boyle, Ryland Barfield, Tiffany Mincey, Elizabeth Brown, Allison Chapman, Casey Chapman, Caitlyn Wolf and Alana Lardo; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Patricia Martin of Maryland and Beatrice Rainey of Greenville.
Facial coverings are required and social distancing is suggested at the graveside service.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
