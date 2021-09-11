Harvey Ross Richardson Jr.
BRITTONS NECK-Funeral services for Harvey Ross Richardson Jr., 48, were held Sept. 11 in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Jamie Montgomery officiating.
Burial will take place Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. in Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Richardson passed away Sept. 9 in MUSC Health Florence Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Born Nov. 2, 1972 in Marion, he was a son of Harvey Ross Richardson and Sandra Reason Richardson.
He was predeceased by his sister, April Lynn Richardson.
Ross was a simple man, who had a heart of gold and was always willing to help others. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish, along with cooking chicken bog and catfish stew. Ross loved his animals, especially his dogs and cats. He’ll always be remembered as a loving father, son, brother, cousin and friend. Ross was an avid Clemson Tiger fan.
In addition to his parents, Harvey and Sandra, he is survived by his son, Benton Ross Richardson; sister, Jill Richardson Williams (David); nephews, Caleb, Joshua, Adam and Joel; a special friend, Lisa Adams, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
