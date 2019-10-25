MURRELLS INLET—A memorial service for Harvey Leo Williamson Jr., 68, was held Oct. 3 at Morris Landing in Murrells Inlet.
Mr. Williamson passed away Sept. 17 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
He was born March 27, 1951.
Harvey was a 20-year Navy veteran. After retiring from the Navy with eight honorary medals, he also went forward in teaching history for the Horry County School District. He also took pride in being the captain of a six -passenger fishing boat.
He is survived by wife Christie Sue Scott-Williamson; stepdaughters Alicia Stone of Denison, Texas, and Magan Crowley of Pottsboro, Texas; stepson Christopher Robinson of Denison, Texas, and eight grandchildren.
The Williamson’s family would like to extend thanks to Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services.
