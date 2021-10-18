Harry V. Stevens
Harry V. Stevens, 83, passed away Oct. 14 at his home in Conway, following an illness.
Born Oct. 17, 1937 in Loris, he was the son of the late Jaby B. Stevens and the late Joyce Richardson Stevens.
Mr. Stevens served his country with courage, honor and dignity in both the US Marine Corp and the US Army, retiring with more than 22 years of active duty service.
Survivors include his daughter, Cinceria Stevens Jones of the Bahamas; her mother, Linda Stevens of Longs; two sisters, Patty and Ann, and many loving cousins and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Stevens was predeaceased by his brother, Leonard Stevens.
Memorial services will be private.
Please sign Mr. Steven’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
