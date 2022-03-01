Harry Robert Beane
MYRTLE BEACH-Harry Robert Beane, 88, passed away Feb. 27 in Myrtle Beach Manor.
He was born Jan. 16, 1934 in Manchester, N.H.
Harry was a U.S. Air Force veteran during the Korean conflict.
He enjoyed cars and working on model ships.
Mr. Beane is survived by his children, Robert Harry Beane, Sandra Kenny and Karen Ann Weatherbee; stepchildren, Danny Pyroc and Lisa Farmer; three grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
