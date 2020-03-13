MURRELLS INLET—Harry P. Twigger, 87, died March 2.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Gilbert James and Nellie Twigger.
He was in the U.S.Navy/ Army during the Korean War. Harry was a member of the D.C. Fire Department and the Knights of Columbus of Murrells Inlet.
He was predeceased by wife Bernice Twigger; sisters Virginia Posa and Nellie Leonhart and brothers Richard Twigger, Gilbert Twigger and Jack Twigger.
Survivors include sons Jeffrey Twigger and Daniel James Twigger; daughter Kathleen (Bill) Korb; grandchildren Mandy Twigger, Jennifer Twigger, Kristi Twigger, Christopher Smith, Derek (Brittany) Korb, Ryan (Nicole) Smith and William (Anna) Korb; great-grandchildren Tyler Smith, Leighton Twigger and Gabriel Korb and sister MaryLou Berger.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association at 1105 48th Ave. N.,Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Funeral services were held March 7 at St. Michael Catholic Church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
