Harry John Ervin Sr.
Harry John Ervin Sr., 67, passed away April 9 at his residence.
Born April 12, 1955 in Trenton, N.J., he was a son of the late Fred Ervin and Delores Howell.
He was also predeceased by his wife, Hazel Anne Ervin; and brother, Fred Ervin.
Harry enjoyed Mustangs and Hockey. He was a proud American.
Mr. Ervin is survived by his sons, Harry John Ervin Jr. and Sean Ervin; brothers, Mark Ervin; sisters, Bonnie Quesnel and Kathy Roman; one grandchild, Amelia Ervin, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
No Services are planned at this time.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
