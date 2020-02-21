MURRELLS INLET—Harry Dunham, 79, of Murrells Inlet, Atlanta, Georgia, and northern Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8 of natural causes.
He spent his business career at Delta Airlines for 32 years and consulted in the travel industry after retiring from the airline.
Harry was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather, and a fantastic friend.
He is survived by Judy, his best friend and wife of 58 years, and daughter Shelly (Jerry) Slagle of Southlake, Texas.
Harry loved spending time with his grandchildren Taylor and Brandon Slagle and will also be missed by his brother, Dick Dunham; his sister Gayle Bolton and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Harry loved traveling. He enjoyed golf—even on bad days — and a good laugh always. Please honor Harry and his family by taking time to celebrate the joys of life and go out and create special memories with your family and loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.