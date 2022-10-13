Harry Dean Graham
, LONGS-Funeral services for Harry Dean Graham, 73, were held Oct. 13 in United Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Lonnie Johnson officiating. Committal services were held in Buck Creek Cemetery.
Mr. Graham passed away Oct. 8 at his home in Longs.
Born Oct. 29, 1948 in Loris, he was the son of the late John Davis “Rock” Graham and the late Elease Grainger Graham. Mr. Graham was the owner and operator of Harry’s Wrecker Service until his retirement. He was a devoted member to United Missionary Baptist Church in Longs and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Ethel Graham; son, Danny Dean Graham (Courtney M. Ward) of Loris; daughter, Wendee Graham (Ricky Thompson) of Loris; eight grandchildren, Cegi Trejo (Efrain), Candy Graham (Omar Gomeź), Ashley Graham (Joel Cardova), Blake Graham, Cody Graham, Charles “P.J.” Gore (Heather), Whitnee Reynolds and Magan Reynolds (Kevon Drayton); six great-grandchildren, Christian, Angel, Hunter, Kellan, Laiklynn and Lyrek; two brothers, Larry Graham (Debbie) of Myrtle Beach and Jerry Graham (Judy) of Thomasville, N.C.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Graham was predeceased by his sister, Judy Alred.
Memorials may be made to United Missionary Baptist Church, 6920 SC-90, Longs, SC 29568. Please sign Mr. Graham’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.