Harry “Buddy” Freeman
Graveside services for Harry “Buddy” Freeman, 74, were held May 31 in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Riddle officiating.
Mr. Freeman passed away May 27 at MUSC.
Born Sept. 5, 1947 in Beaufort, he was the son of the late Harry Freeman Jr. and the late Frances Ferguson Freeman. Mr. Freeman graduated with his undergraduate degree from Georgia Southwestern and with a master’s degree in education from Winthrop University.
He proudly served his community as a member of Keep Horry County Beautiful, Waccamaw River Keepers and the Children’s Mentoring Program of Horry County.
Mr. Freeman attended Westminster Presbyterian Church and was a former member of Kingston Presbyterian. He retired from the Horry County School System after working as a teacher, administrator and coach.
Mr. Freeman enjoyed reading, but most of all he enjoyed playing with his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters, Linda Kay Phleger, Nancy Freeman and Fran Freeman.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Jane Taylor Freeman; two sons, Robert Andrew Freeman (Whitney) and William Taylor Freeman (Megan); and four grandchildren, Cameron, Callan, Wyatt and Wade Freeman.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, Md. 20814.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.