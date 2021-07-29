Harriette Brunson “Happy” Duncan
PAWLEYS ISLAND-Harriette Brunson “Happy” Duncan, 68, wife of Phil Floyd, passed away July 28 at her home, with her husband by her side.
Born Aug. 21, 1952 in Conway, Happy was the daughter of the late Willis J. Duncan III and Harriette Louise Brunson Duncan. She was a graduate of Conway High School, Class of 1970. She received her bachelor’s degree from Clemson University in 1974, her master’s degree from the University of South Carolina in 1977 and her master’s degree in divinity from Erskine College in 1990. She spent her professional career in Horry County Schools as a teacher and later guidance counselor, assisting children and families.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, include her siblings, W. Jennings Duncan IV and his wife Robin of Conway, and William Hansford Duncan V and his wife Michelle of Galivants Ferry; many nieces, nephews and other extended family that she loved; and her stepson, Philip W. Floyd II of Denver, Colo.
To honor Happy’s memory, her family asks that you read a book to your children every night. Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Local services will be private, with concluding arrangements held in Scotland at a future date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
