Harold Williamson
Graveside services for Harold Williamson, 78, will be held Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. in Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will visit with friends following the service at the cemetery. Mr. Williamson passed away unexpectedly Sept. 9 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born Feb. 22, 1943, he was a son of the late Guther James and Eva Clark Williamson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Julie Graham and Betty Sue Woodle; and one brother, Jerry Michael Williamson.
He attended Rehoboth United Methodist Church.
Mr. Williamson loved farming, gardening and fishing. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Williamson is survived by the mother of his children, Dot Lewis; one son, James Harold Williamson; one daughter, Donna Williamson; five grandchildren, Harold Wayne Williamson, Eva Jane Williamson, Jeremy James Williamson, Heather Regina Allen and Ashley Parker; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, James Cordia Williamson, Carroll Bennie Williamson, and Lloyd Joseph Williamson; and two sisters, Tammy Williamson and Keller Alford.
