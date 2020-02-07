MURRELLS INLET—Harold W. Kendrick, 83, passed away on Jan. 28 surrounded by family.
He was born to parents Claude Wolfe and Frances Kendrick on June 2, 1936, in Jay, Florida.
Hal attended the University of Florida where he joined the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He described this time as the best days of his life.
He joined the Army in 1960, became a battalion commander and later joined the Reserves.
Harold married the “love of his life,” Nancy, on June 17, 1961.
Harold is survived by daughters Melanie Smith and Jennifer Kendrick, as well as grandchildren Kendrick Smith and Allison Smith.
Harold was predeceased by his parents; sister Elizabeth Bankowski and brothers Sam Wolfe and John Wolfe.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
