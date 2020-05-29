MYRTLE BEACH—Harold I. Young, 90, passed away on May 18 at Brightwater Assisted Living.
Harold was born on Sept.15, 1929. in Southold, Long Island, New York, a son of the late Ray and Helen Young.
In life, Harold proudly served in the United States Navy and also retired from Lockheed-Martin after many years working as a gyroscope technician.
In his leisure time, Harold enjoyed working on his computer, riding his Harley Davidson, taking daily walks with his wife Bette and playing table tennis with the Myrtle Beach Table Tennis Club.
Harold is survived by a loving family including his devoted wife of 32 years, Bette Young, as well as sister Dorothy Mazzaferro of Long Island, New York, and sister Katherine Mazzaferro of Lawrenceville, Georgia.
No services are scheduled at this time. Donations can be made in Harold’s honor to the charity of one’s choice.
Goldfinch Funeral Home of Carolina Forest, is in charge of arrangements.
